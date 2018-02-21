Express at NBA All-Star: Or Remembering NBA Fashion Past

There are those who remember the NBA suits of the late 1990s and early aughts. On draft days, or at the edge of games, NBA guys would wear long, shiny jackets, typically bearing four buttons. The extra button might have been a sartorial way of saying ‘Yeah, I am tall! I need FOUR buttons on my blazer!”

Well those blasts from the fashion past weren’t on display at a gifting suite produced by retailer Express. On Feb. 17, partiers checked out Express’s slimmer suits. They also got custom monogrammed 1MX Express shirts. NBA ballers Brandon Ingram, Jamal Murray and John Collins also dropped by the gifting suite at the Luxe City Center Hotel, across the street from Staples Center.

For those who checked out the Feb. 16 Mtn Dew Kickstart Rising Stars game at Staples Center, Express served as an associate partner of the game. Check it out.