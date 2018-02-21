The Lakers' Brandon Ingram Wearing Express Black Distressed Denim Trucker Jacket and Express Jeans. Image courtesy of Express.

The Lakers' Brandon Ingram Wearing Express Black Distressed Denim Trucker Jacket and Express Jeans. Image courtesy of Express.

Express at NBA All-Star: Or Remembering NBA Fashion Past

By Andrew Asch | Wednesday, February 21, 2018

There are those who remember the NBA suits of the late 1990s and early aughts. On draft days, or at the edge of games, NBA guys would wear long, shiny jackets, typically bearing four buttons. The extra button might have been a sartorial way of saying ‘Yeah, I am tall! I need FOUR buttons on my blazer!”

Well those blasts from the fashion past weren’t on display at a gifting suite produced by retailer Express. On Feb. 17, partiers checked out Express’s slimmer suits. They also got custom monogrammed 1MX Express shirts. NBA ballers Brandon Ingram, Jamal Murray and John Collins also dropped by the gifting suite at the Luxe City Center Hotel, across the street from Staples Center.

For those who checked out the Feb. 16 Mtn Dew Kickstart Rising Stars game at Staples Center, Express served as an associate partner of the game. Check it out.

photo

Mongramming shirts at Express gifting suite.

photo

Express sign at Mtn Dew Kickstart Rising Stars game

RELATED STORIES

CONNECT with APPAREL NEWS

    Sign up for our Newsletter

    SPECIAL SECTIONS

      • Apparel Insiders
      • Fiber & Fabric
      • Textile Preview
      • NY Textile Preview
      • Sourcing and Fabric
      • Supply Chain
      • Made in America
      • Trade Shows
      • Waterwear

    VIDEOS