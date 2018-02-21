Mitchell & Ness Parties with the Jocks at All-Star Weekend

The Mitchell & Ness brand has spent decades making caps with sports team logos and jerseys with a nostalgic feel. During the recent NBA All-Star weekend in Los Angeles, it pulled in a number of jocks to its various events.

Gary Payton, who did point guard work for NBA teams such as the SuperSonics, the Bucks and The Lakers, made an appearance at a Mitchell & Ness pop-up at Hall of Fame on Fairfax Ave. on Feb. 15. The brand also supported meet and greets with 1960s and early 1970s Lakers hero Jerry West and Shaquille O’Neal. On Feb. 18, Mitchell & Ness hosted a brunch at the new RSVP Gallery store in downtown L.A. Just before the big All-Star game on Sunday night.