TRADE SHOWS Curve Engages Retailers in an Intimate Setting

During the Curve show, held Feb. 12–14 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center, exhibitors and retailers were hopeful. From award-winning lines to retail expansion, Curve’s small size didn’t hinder its potential. Attendees from lingerie, swimwear and other categories examined new products and—ideally—put pen to paper.

At his first show since assuming the role of general manager at Eurovet Americas, which produces Curve, Raphaël Camp noted his responsibility to create an environment for relationship building.

“As professional matchmakers and the leading intimate apparel trade-show organizers, we can do a curated work here for the brands. Being part of Project Womens brings an interesting fashion component.”

Some exhibitors felt that Curve Las Vegas afforded greater opportunities to meet their perfect retail matches when compared to other events. For Silent Arrow founder and creative director Kelly Barrett, her first time at Curve Las Vegas yielded more buyers who aligned with her brand’s mission. “Our lingerie and swim are designed to be layered and seen. We have a very defined message, and either you like it or dislike it. So for us, it’s finding our people. …We’ve found a lot of that here.”

Though some of Curve’s swimwear exhibitors noted the challenge of selling their products in February, they also knew that being ahead of the season was integral to experiencing a successful Summer 2018 with regional buyers.

“We had a lot of interest from people in the Midwest, like Chicago, places we don’t normally see. We have a lot of faithful men’s customers who come to this show. It’s good timing for Spring and Summer for them,” noted Sauvage Chief Executive Officer Simon Southwood.

Retailers looked for comfortable pieces, such as wire-free bras, revealed Joseph Smith, who is director of sales for specialty accounts and international logistics at Wacoal. He also expressed his satisfaction with buyers who are choosing new product over replenishment orders. “This time they actually sat, wrote and left paper, so that’s encouraging,” he said.

Some retailers were a bit cautious as they considered their options. On the verge of expanding her San Juan, Puerto Rico–based business, Lourdes Medero of Zafiro Clothing Co. saw lines that she liked but wanted to wait until returning home to place orders.

For one exhibitor, a last-minute plan to attend the event was rewarded with an impressive order and buyer interest. “I started the day with a fabulous order,” said JoAnne Grazzini, national sales director of The Cat’s Pajamas. “No matter what, I got that.”