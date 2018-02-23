The new Dandies, from street to classic versions

The Creative and Fun Side of the Business in Vegas

Estevan Ramos | Friday, February 23, 2018

The various trade shows in Las Vegas recently brought thousands of buyers, press and exhibitors to the city of lights.

Creativity was seen not only in the collections being represented throughout the shows but also via showroom displays, fashion worn by attendees and reps and ideas being pushed around.

Here’s a taste of some of the standouts at the shows and what creative, new ideas were shown. Pay close attention to how everywhere, it seemed, people were trying to make their style and message become individual. Whether it’s handcrafted items or bringing back an old favorite, having fun and being creative makes the most sense when shopping and getting inspired from that new idea!

photo

The romantic side of menswear, the flower garden being the focus

photo

The new male models, faces of the 21st century

photo

Girls just want to have fun, bringing out their individual style and owning it!

photo

Showrooms on wheels seem perfect for the salesmen on the “GO"

