Kate Moss’ Half Sister Does PacSun Line

It goes without saying that Kate Moss has been influential in fashion. But does fashion savvy run in her family? We’ll see. Her half-sister, Lottie Moss, designed a line of clothes Lottie Moss Collection, which will be distributed exclusively by California-headquartered mall retailer PacSun.

Once known exclusively for surf brands, PacSun made a splash with more contemporary brands Kendall + Kylie and House of Harlow. It released the Lottie Moss Collaboration on Feb. 23. It’s inspired by California and London fashions, as well as Lottie’s personal style. Take a look.