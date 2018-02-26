Please Do Not Enter Unveils /The Lab/

For those who want a little modern art in their convenience stores, we’d like to introduce you to /The Lab/ by Please Do Not Enter.

It’s a project from downtown Los Angeles boutique Please Do Not Enter’s Nicolas Libert and Emmanuel Renoird.

Located at recently opened The NoMad Hotel at 649 S. Olive St. in downtown Los Angeles. The space will offer gallery space to artists and design inspired conveniences, think of a truly grand toothbrush, among other necessary items.

Libert said that the convenience shop is scheduled to open soon. But on Feb. 24, /The Lab/ opened with multimedia exhibition, The Unified Fields, by L.A.-based French artist Sebastien Leon. Buying toothpaste may never be the same.