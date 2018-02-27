Exterior of DSTLD's Melrose Avenue pop-up

DSTLD Pops on Melrose

By Andrew Asch | Tuesday, February 27, 2018

Los Angeles-headquartered DSTLD made a direct-to-consumer line for its premium denim. Direct-to-consumer/e-commerce arrangement allows the brand to sell its jeans, shirts and outerwear for men and women at one-third the price of retail, according to a brand statement.

DSTLD recently opened a pop-up shop at 8406 Melrose Ave., near the designer district of Melrose Place in West Hollywood, Calif. On Feb. 22, it produced a party at the pop-up, where it showed savvy for bricks-and-mortar, along with its e-commerce. At the event, DSTLD representatives talked up customer service management technology Kustomer.

photo

A look from DSTLD, via dstld.com

photo

A look from DSTLD, via dstld.com

photo

From DSTLD's pop-up

