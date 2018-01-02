FASHION Fabletics and Demi Lovato Join Forces for Third Collection

For the third time, singer and actress Demi Lovato is joining forces with Fabletics to create her third capsule collection for the activewear brand.

The collection, launched Jan. 1, features a number of flattering silhouettes with futuristic elements, including bold strapping details, textural meshes and metallic accents. Those silhouettes encompass tops, sports bras, leggings, shorts, layering pieces, footwear and athletic bags in sizes that range from XXS to 3X.

The color palette goes from cascade teal and vintage rose to almond and a new Mojave desert-inspired print. "I think this collection reflects my personal style more than ever," Lovato said. "It was also very important to me to incorporate all of the feedback I've received from my supportive fans. I made sure to include different elements and details into the collection that were not only important to me but to them as well."

Fabletics is based in Los Angeles and cofounded by actress Kate Hudson.