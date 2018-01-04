Candice Cuoco Talks Project Runway All Stars

Get ready for Candice Cuoco’s return engagement with Project Runway.

After placing fourth in season 14 of Project Runway in 2011, Cuoco went for another round of designer reality show. The new season of Project Runway All Stars took a bow on the Lifetime network Jan. 4.

She celebrated with a viewing party at her showroom in Los Angeles' Fashion District on Jan. 4. While Project Runway is notorious for drama and designer meltdowns, Cuoco said that it was a blast to be on the show again. The stress of a Project Runway competition ain’t so bad after all. “It is intense,” she said. “They give you an inspiration, a budget, and you get so many hours of uninterrupted time to create one garment. But it’s like a designer vacation. People say it looks so stressful, but for me it is second nature. I perform better if you say that you have 10 hours, and you don’t perform, your career is going to end!”

The self-possessed designer said that her competition style for All Stars was a bit different. “There were definitely things I learned,” she said of her first time on the show. “I didn’t let people get inside my head this time.”