A Disruption by Brandblack x Commonwealth shoe at Commonwealth.

Disruption by Brandblack x Commonwealth Touches Down

By Andrew Asch | Thursday, January 4, 2018

Washington D.C. area’s Commonwealth opened a store on the edge of Los Angeles’ Arts District last month, and in the New Year, it threw a party for sneakerheads.

The star of the Jan. 3 party was Disruption by Brandblack x Commonwealth. It was a collaboration with Brandblack, the design-based performance brand headquartered in Culver City, Calif. Each individual shoe from the limited 24-pair run was put through an enzyme stone wash. And post-wash, each sneaker had its own unique, distressed look, said Billy Dill, Brandblack’s creative director

The 1990s inspired shoe features a Vibram brand sole, a seamless knit sock attached to the shoe and an anti-microbial sockbed. Check it out.

photo

Billy Dill, left, and Geoff Nishimoto of Brandblack at Commonwealth.

photo

Omar Quiambao of Commonwealth.

photo

Another Disruption shoe.

photo

Marc R. Campomanes, left, Linda Kim, center, and Justin Dionson

photo

A wall at Commonwealth.

photo

Cari Sanchez wearing a cap from her brand Cool Runs Things.

