Disruption by Brandblack x Commonwealth Touches Down

Washington D.C. area’s Commonwealth opened a store on the edge of Los Angeles’ Arts District last month, and in the New Year, it threw a party for sneakerheads.

The star of the Jan. 3 party was Disruption by Brandblack x Commonwealth. It was a collaboration with Brandblack, the design-based performance brand headquartered in Culver City, Calif. Each individual shoe from the limited 24-pair run was put through an enzyme stone wash. And post-wash, each sneaker had its own unique, distressed look, said Billy Dill, Brandblack’s creative director

The 1990s inspired shoe features a Vibram brand sole, a seamless knit sock attached to the shoe and an anti-microbial sockbed. Check it out.