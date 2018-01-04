SWIM TEXTILE TRENDS

Swim Textile Trends

Thursday, January 4, 2018

Hazy Days and Nights

Textile designers utilize bold colors and designs to capture freestyle designs. These prints allow the wearer to express themselves whether it be day or night.

Fine Floral

Textile designers can always capture tropical dreams in fine floral swim prints. Swimwear for travel to tropical destinations, or your favorite sunny locale, will stand out in these beautiful prints.

Cool Blues

Whether it is indigo, aqua, or turquoise, cool blues playfully change depending on the lighting source. Textile designers keep you from getting the blues with brilliant new patterns and prints.

