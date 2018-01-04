SWIM TEXTILE TRENDS Swim Textile Trends

Photo Gallery Hazy Days and Nights Textile designers utilize bold colors and designs to capture freestyle designs. These prints allow the wearer to express themselves whether it be day or night.

Photo Gallery Fine Floral Textile designers can always capture tropical dreams in fine floral swim prints. Swimwear for travel to tropical destinations, or your favorite sunny locale, will stand out in these beautiful prints.

Photo Gallery Cool Blues Whether it is indigo, aqua, or turquoise, cool blues playfully change depending on the lighting source. Textile designers keep you from getting the blues with brilliant new patterns and prints.

DIRECTORY

Darlington, (401) 315-6304, www.darlingtonfabrics.com

Eusebio Spa, DC Studio, (213) 488-3365, www.dcstudio.com

Great Bright Co. Ltd., La Lame, (212) 921-0770, www.lalame.com

Pine Crest Fabrics, (800) 877-6487, www.pinecrestfabrics.com

Sportek International Inc., (213) 239-6700, www.sportek.com

Texollini, (310) 537-3400, www.texollini.com