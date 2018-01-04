LATIN INFLUENCE The Trina Turk Collection Is Infused With Latin America Vibes and Color

Vibrant colors and lightweight fabrics are part of the south-of-the-border look for Trina Turk’s pre-Fall capsule collection, which will be in stores this summer.

Turk, best known for her Palm Springs, Calif.–style resortwear in vivid prints, was inspired by the various art exhibitions around Los Angeles that are part of Pacific Standard Time: LA/LA, which celebrates the link between Los Angeles and Latin America.

Essential pieces include a chenille-embroidered fashion sweatshirt with rainbow-metallic ribbing and cross-hatch chambray in a wide-legged cropped trouser and fringed-trimmed tops.

Lightweight fabrics can be layered as cooler weather approaches.

Photos by Jonathan Skow.