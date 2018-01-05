ART AND PHOTOGRAPHY ArtCenter Grads Show Off Their Creativity

Three times a year, I get invited to the ArtCenter College of Design in Pasadena for their photography and imaging department graduation show to review the works of the graduate students. Many include fashion elements.

The department calls it “speed dating style” where each reviewer has 10 minutes to spend with the students and review their work with critiques, advice and glimpsing their final portfolio. After the 10-minute review, you switch to the next student until time is up.

This year, there were 17 students in the graduating class. Unfortunately, we were only able to review 12 of those students. But as usual, the talent that comes out of the class is that of seasoned photographers. I’m always blown away and inspired by what I see. There are usually a few students that I like to collaborate with in future projects. This year is no exception. This year's group had a lot more individual experiences doing storytelling, from using their personal lives in images to doing lots of self-portraits. (Click to enlarge photos below.)