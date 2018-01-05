From left to right: Matthew Corona-Goldstein in front of his handmade photo shadow boxes. Brandon Bowen standing near what he calls his “Fashion Pictorialism,” and Charlie Sin in front of his magazine editorial worthy fashion photos.

ART AND PHOTOGRAPHY

ArtCenter Grads Show Off Their Creativity

Estevan Ramos | Friday, January 5, 2018

Three times a year, I get invited to the ArtCenter College of Design in Pasadena for their photography and imaging department graduation show to review the works of the graduate students. Many include fashion elements.

The department calls it “speed dating style” where each reviewer has 10 minutes to spend with the students and review their work with critiques, advice and glimpsing their final portfolio. After the 10-minute review, you switch to the next student until time is up.

This year, there were 17 students in the graduating class. Unfortunately, we were only able to review 12 of those students. But as usual, the talent that comes out of the class is that of seasoned photographers. I’m always blown away and inspired by what I see. There are usually a few students that I like to collaborate with in future projects. This year is no exception. This year's group had a lot more individual experiences doing storytelling, from using their personal lives in images to doing lots of self-portraits. (Click to enlarge photos below.)

From left to right: Michael Stahlberg’s “Fashion Portraitures” series, Jesse Portillo’s images show his love for foreign places, and James Phan with his SoCal fashion-feel images.

From left to right: Dallas Wing’s collection included a series with his father, Gustavo Soriano’s “Social Documentation” images have a great street photography feel, and Tiffany Tran’s work draws the viewer into becoming part of the scenery.

From left to right: Keith Oshiro’s work shows great variety, Sam Nava’s work is inspired by growing up with two different religions in the household, teaching him diversity, and Drew Escriva’s images are all shot on film, for a more detailed effect.

