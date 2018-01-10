Rener Gracie demonstrates Hero Hoodie. All photos courtesy Hero Hoodie.

Rener Gracie Makes Hoodie/Backpack

By Andrew Asch | Wednesday, January 10, 2018

You may have trained in jiu jitsu and picked up a few bruises at Gracie Jiu Jitsu University, its world headquarters is in Torrance, Calif. But Rener Gracie, the young owner of Gracie Jiu Jitsu University, is flexing his creativity in fashion.

He designed the Hero Hoodie. It’s a fleece hoodie that can be assembled into a backpack. There’s a micro-fiber pouch sewn inside the hoodie. Unzip the pouch, and the hoodie can be stuffed inside the pouch. Straps are a part of the pouch. Put the straps over your shoulders, voila, it becomes a backpack, Gracie said.

photo

Eve Torres, Rener Gracie's wife, in Hero Hoodie. Torres has acted in episodes of TV shows Supergirl and Matador.

“When you step outside and it’s 64 degrees, you wonder if its T-shirt weather or if its hoodie weather, you don’t know,” Gracie said. “I don’t have to be a weather predictor anymore. If I don’t wear a hoodie, I can wear a sleek and functional backpack.”

For his next step, Gracie said he was thinking of expanding the backpack/hoodie design into outerwear. Need more?! Here's a Hero Hoodie video.

photo

