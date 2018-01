Wildfang X Obey

In 2017, Obey unveiled a collaboration with Debbie Harry. The street wear brand introduced a new collab in the New Year. It’s Wildfang X Obey. Wildfang, headquartered in Portland, Ore., is known for its ‘Wild Feminist’ t-shirts from its Rise + Riot line.

The Wildfang X Obey line features cropped pants, a hooded trench, T-shirts and a dad hat bearing graphic of a woman’s hand making a shaka/hang loose sign. Check it out.