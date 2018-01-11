TEXTILES

Athleta Offers New Tights With Lycra Sport Technology

Thursday, January 11, 2018

For the activewear woman who likes wearing her clothes to the gym or her favorite coffeehouse, Athleta has developed a new style of tights made with Lycra Sport technology.

The tights offer zoned compression technology to provide real support where needed; have wider, unpinchable waistbands; and are more flexible for freer movement in the knees.

There are also mesh panels and cutouts for better ventilation and reflective details for safety at night. Some of the tights also have Coolmax fibers with moisture-wicking technology for better breathability.

Athleta, which is owned by Gap Inc., has several stores across the United States specializing in activewear and other clothing.

