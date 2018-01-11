TEXTILES Lenzing CEO Is Reappointed

At its Dec. 13 meeting, Lenzing’s board reappointed Stefan Doboczky as its chief executive.

His new contract begins June 1, 2018, and runs until the end of 2022. Doboczky joined Lenzing, a provider of premium cellulose fibers, in 2015. The company is based in Austria.

“In recent years, Stefan Doboczky and his colleagues on the management board have been able to make excellent use of the favorable market conditions on the basis of the previous restructuring in order to transform an Austrian company with foreign investments into a truly global player with strong Austrian roots,” said Hanno Bästlein, chairman of Lenzing’s supervisory board.

In addition to Doboczky, the management board consists of Robert van de Kerkhof, chief commercial officer; Thomas Obendrauf, chief financial officer; and Heiko Arnold, chief technology officer.

Last year, Lenzing announced it was opening a new Tencel fibers facility in Mobile, Ala. When open in 2019, it will be the largest Tencel fiber factory in the world.