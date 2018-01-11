TEXTILES Texworld USA Launches ‘Explore the Floor’ Series

An added feature this year at Texworld USA is the new “Explore the Floor” series, which features tours for attendees to walk the show floor with industry experts. These tours will allow attendees to gain knowledge on different exhibitors that are relevant to what they need and be able to ask questions in an open format.

Texworld USA, which will be held Jan. 22–24 concurrent with Apparel Sourcing USA at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York, also offers three days of seminars and speaker lineups on trending industry topics including sustainability, Spring/Summer 2019 color and fabric trends, and more.

“Textile Talks” returns with three days of discussions organized by StartUp Fashion and Lenzing Fibers Inc.

Texworld USA’s trend showcase will take place for the Winter 2018 season. It is created by Texworld USA art directors Louis Gerin and Gregory Lamaud.

Highlights from the Texworld USA seminars include a session called “Fashion 101: How to Start a Fashion Line,” by Mercedes Gonzalez, founder and director of Global Purchasing Companies. A seminar dedicated to “Supply Chain Traceability & Transparency + Explore” will be held by Jeff Wilson, senior business development manager of sustainability at NSF International. Other speakers will be Edward Hertzman, founder and chief executive of Sourcing Journal; Leonardo Bonanni, founder and chief executive of Sourcemap; and Megan Meiklejohn, sustainable materials and transparency manager for Eileen Fisher Inc.

A “Spring/Summer ’19 Trends for Women’s & Junior Markets” will be presented by Trend Council. In addition, the importance of a circular economy for the future of fashion will also be discussed.

“Attendees can look forward to topics that will keep them on the cusp of what is happening in our ever-evolving industry. Our seminars and Textile Talks are perfect for anyone, no matter their level in the business,” said Jennifer Bacon, show director, Messe Frankfurt North America.