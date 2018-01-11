FASHION UBM Fashion Partners with the Council of Fashion Designers of America to Help Emerging Designers

UBM Fashion, organizers of the various MAGIC trade shows in Las Vegas and other apparel events, is working with the Council of Fashion Designers of America to promote the growth of emerging talent in the fashion industry.

The two will create key programs to link new designers with retailers and help showcase their work. Key programs include enhanced retailer matchmaking services at trade shows, special events and cost assistance at UBM Fashion trade shows for new CFDA members.

The partnership launches this month and will start with the UBM Fashion trade show Project, featuring men’s and women’s fashion, with Coterie, the trade show for contemporary women’s styles, and at the recently launched MAGIC Japan trade show.

“The CFDA is always looking for partnerships that help designers reach new retailers and consumers,” said Steven Kolb, the president and chief executive of CFDA. “UBM Fashion’s portfolio of programs and extensive contacts with retailers both large and small will help fuel the industry’s growth.”

UBM Fashion and the CFDA will also coordinate the timing of New York Fashion Week with the various men’s and women’s trade shows in New York. In addition, they will work on educational and mentorship programs to help CFDA members in areas such as marketing, sales, distribution, manufacturing and finance.