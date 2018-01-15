FASHION Hong Kong Fashion Week Kicks Off for Fall/Winter

Hong Kong Fashion Week is a twice a year event that sees its busiest show in January.

This year is no exception as buyers from around the world were perusing the booths located in one huge hall at the Hong Kong Convention Centre, which is probably one of the most attractive convention center with spectacular views of Victoria Harbour and the towering skyscrapers across the water in Kowloon.

In past years, the January edition has been so big that it was spread out over three halls on various levels, but this year the organizers kept it to one big hall on one floor, making it easier to navigate the booths that are mostly from China, Hong Kong and India. There are a total of nearly 1,400 exhibitors this year.

New to the show is an area for corporate fashion and uniforms, and there is a world of fashion accessories. If you're looking for beautifully beaded evening gowns and wedding dresses, this is the place to be. There were a number of booths exhibiting beautiful dresses and there were some spectacular looks on the runway. The show is filled with some 10 fashion shows during the four-day event, which started Jan. 15 and ends on Jan. 18.