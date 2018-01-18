NoMad Hotel to Open in Downtown L.A.

Downtown Los Angeles continues to a collection of giant construction projects. But on Jan. 21, one of those big productions will be unveiled. Boutique hotel NoMad will open in the ornate Bank of Italy building at 649 S. Olive St.

The highly anticipated 241 room hotel has received a lot of ink from glossy publications, which have heaped praise on other NoMad hotels and Sydell Group. The company owns NoMad and is an increasingly familiar name in downtown Los Angeles. It also runs Freehand hotel, located a couple of blocks away from NoMad. Freehand opened in 2017, after renovating the once derelict Commercial Exchange building, which was constructed in the 1920s.

The NoMad, designed by French architect Jacques Garcia, will offer a restaurant from star chef Daniel Humm, a rooftop restaurant and a colorful, expansive lobby to stretch your feet and lounge.

Need more directions? NoMad is on the corner of Olive and 7th streets, across from the historic Los Angeles Athletic Club in downtown’s Jewelry District. It’s a two-minute walk from downtown’s Fashion District.