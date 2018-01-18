RETAIL Stance to Open Shop in Remodeled Irvine Spectrum

The Irvine Company recently announced a $200-million remodel of the Irvine Spectrum Center in Irvine, Calif.

A slate of new retailers and restaurants will join the remodeled mall by mid-2019, according to an Irvine Company statement. One of the shops will be the first Southern California boutique for Stance. The San Clemente, Calif.–headquartered brand is generally regarded as transforming socks from a sleepy category at surf, skate and action-sports shops into being a top-tier brand.

The 1,800-square-foot store will be located by a new H&M location in the new wing of the mall, said Mike Voegtlin, Stance’s senior director of retail operations. Located on the southeastern edge of the retail center, the revamp will include four new buildings.

The store will feature hand-painted murals and art installations as well as Stance’s special lines for Star Wars, Disney, the NBA and skateboarding.

Stance runs six other branded boutiques around the United States, Voegtlin said. “Right now, our Stance retail stores are focused on our unique product offering. From time to time we will feature collaborative products with partner brands, such as the ‘Art of the Kit’ collaboration we did with New Balance this last year, where we co-designed a limited sock-and-shoe kit,” he said.

Other fashion stores opening at the retail center include The Denim Lab and Italian menswear brand SST&C.

Irvine Spectrum is anchored by a Nordstrom and a Target and is also the address for Forever 21, H&M, Buckle, Hollister, Hurley/Nike SB, Levi’s and Lululemon Athletica.