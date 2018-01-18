Wolk Morais Unveils Collection 6

Towering above the streets of Hollywood, the independent Wolk Morais label produced a runway show for its Collection 6 on the rooftop of the Hollywood Roosevelt hotel on Jan. 17.

Showing 26 looks, Collection 6 took inspiration from Melrose Avenue street style, classic Savile Row tailoring and the design of the Memphis art scene.

Looks included a raspberry crepe cutaway suit with a green silk leopard print shirt, a black silk taffeta evening gown, sweatshirts, and vegan leather cocktail dresses.

Seated in the front row was Heidi Klum, vocalist Adam Lambert, and a delegation of Young Hollywood talents such as Inbar Lavi and Janet Montgomery.

Collection 6 featured a benefit for Teen Cancer America. The fashion show included a cloisonné awareness pin for the organization, and a limited edition sweatshirt for the group.