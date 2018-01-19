FASHION Exhibit of Man Ray's Photographic Works Highlights His Hollywood Period

The Gagosian Gallery in Beverly Hills is featuring an exhibit of Man Ray's photography from his early years that is not to be missed.

The recent opening reception was well attended by those who are interested in his collection of silver gelatin photographs made between 1940 and 1951.

Early in his career, Man Ray worked as a fashion photographer in Paris for Vanity Fair, Vogue and Harper's Bazaar as well as for designers including Lanvin and Chanel. He moved from Paris to Los Angeles, escaping World War II.

The current collection on display until Feb. 17 highlights his "Hollywood" period that documents his life among the celebrities and his social circle. A few examples of his work are seen below.

Click to enlarge photos.