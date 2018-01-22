Anrealage's Fabric Puts on a Show

There are performance fabrics, but what about fabric that puts on a performance?

In September, Japan’s Anrealage label unveiled styles made out of mechanochromic fabrics which light up when the wearer moves.

The new Japan House store at the Hollywood & Highland retail center in Los Angeles produced an exhibit of the Anrealage label’s work, as well as some of Anrealage designer Kunihiko Morinaga’s more surreal work. Box-shaped trench coats anyone?

Japan House’s Anrealage exhibit, titled A Light Un Light, will run through March 23.