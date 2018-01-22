An exhibit from Japan House's A Light Un Light exhibit. Exhibits included clothes infused with photochromic dyes. Ultraviolet lights hits the photochromic dyed garments and draws shadows across them that are as unique and as fleeting as a snowflake. Photo by Aya Muto.

Anrealage's Fabric Puts on a Show

By Andrew Asch | Monday, January 22, 2018

There are performance fabrics, but what about fabric that puts on a performance?

In September, Japan’s Anrealage label unveiled styles made out of mechanochromic fabrics which light up when the wearer moves.

The new Japan House store at the Hollywood & Highland retail center in Los Angeles produced an exhibit of the Anrealage label’s work, as well as some of Anrealage designer Kunihiko Morinaga’s more surreal work. Box-shaped trench coats anyone?

Japan House’s Anrealage exhibit, titled A Light Un Light, will run through March 23.

Kunihigo Morinaga at A Light Un Light exhibit. Photo by Aya Muto.

George Takei, center, at reception for A Light Un Light at Japan House. Photo by Andrew Asch.

From A Light Un Light exhibit. Photo by Aya Muto.

