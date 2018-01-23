FASHION AND ART Rachel Feinstein Reimagines the Victoria's Secret Models

Artist Rachel Feinstein had her first Los Angeles solo show called “Secrets,” which highlighted her take on the infamous lingerie models of Victoria's Secret.

The recent opening night at the Gagosian Gallery in Beverly Hills brought in art lovers and collectors, fashion and graphic designers and anyone with a love for the unique. Feinstein’s mixed-media clay sculptures and mirror paintings all had an abstract but luxury feel to them.

The series of “Secrets” sculptures are modeled after the Victoria's Secret models and the over-the-top gaudiness of their runway costumes. Themed as butterflies, baby dolls, firebirds, snow queens and more, they were sculpted like Amazons as an exaggeration of their true proportions.

Feinstein also included mirror paintings of luxury homes and cars as well as collage wallpaper, which focused on West Coast architecture. Both exhibits of sculpture and mirrors carry the related theme of being exaggerations of costly commodities. Feinstein did not hold back on showing how over the top beauty and architecture can be.

The exhibits run until Feb. 17.