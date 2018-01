Alchemē Mixes In Fashion

Tracy Younger recently opened Alchemē in downtown San Diego’s Little Italy section. It offers wellness and beauty services such as acupuncture, IV drips and facials. It also offers fashion.

Alchemē sells looks from brands such as Spiritual Gangster. “Fashion is a big part of feeling and looking good,” Younger said.

The store also produces trunk shows for bridal and other fashion looks.