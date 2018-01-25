FASHION Band of Hong Kong Designers Heading to New York Fashion Week

Designer Harrison Wong is in love with black. He has been wearing the same color for the past 20 years, and it is the go-to color in his men’s and women’s collection, which is always on the forward edge of fashion.

Wong is one of four Hong Kong designers who will be showing their Fall/Winter collections on the same runway together on Feb. 9 at the upcoming New York Fashion Week. Wong’s self-named collection is now 4 years old, and this will be his third time exhibiting on the New York runway. There will be plenty of oversized sweaters and unisex-looking sweatshirts to see as well as boxy tops and bottoms made with high-end fabrics and clean lines. “It is minimal and classy,” said Wong, who received a master’s degree from the London College of Fashion. “I would describe my style as understated elegance.”

Chan, who is originally from China, has been living in Hong Kong for decades and started her collection 11 years ago in a collaboration with the high-end department store Lane Crawford. She has since branched out on her own and now sees her clothes carried by Harvey Nichols in Hong Kong and Galeries Lafayette in Beijing.

Most of her soft leather comes from Italy and is so pliable it seems as if it were fabric. For this season, the opera was her inspiration with her color motif concentrating on burgundy, black and white. Some unique characteristics include texturized leather that has been twisted or silk inserts to leather on dresses and skirts.

Today her main markets are Hong Kong, Japan and Taiwan, and since 2013 she has been selling in the United States, where her wholesale price points are $350 to $555.

Cheung and Chan of Heaven Please + have their own store in the Causeway Bay area of Hong Kong, where their eccentric collection of clothing is displayed on mannequins and on clothing racks. For years, Cheung worked as a menswear designer at the labels Kent & Curwen and Aquascutum, and Chan was a fashion editor at Marie Claire.

Their womenswear label is heavy on classically constructed pieces accented with ruffles on the edges of jackets and pants. Skirts are tiered and ruched or full at the waist. Raw silk is one of the fabrics used in the collection, seen in an oversized jacket decorated with swans.