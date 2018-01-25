FEMININE ELEGANCE Big Lineup of Asian Fashion Designers at Hong Kong Fashion Week

Photo Gallery Hong Kong Fashion Week Downsizes to One Hall This Year Photos courtesy of the Hong Kong Trade Development Council

HONG KONG—Hong Kong Fashion Week was filled with 13 fashion parades that carved out a runway area on the trade-show floor for exhibitors and buyers to glimpse some of the latest styles coming out of Hong Kong, China, Indonesia and other Asian countries.

The Fall/Winter 2018 collections seen at the Jan. 15–18 trade show ran a wide gamut of styles and interpretations. Lacy dresses and evening gowns were front and center, but other designers tried their hand at more avant-garde styles that had boxy looks or crazy styling or were infused with traditional fabrics.

Other fashion events at the show included a trend-forecasting seminar by Michael Leow of Fashion Snoops, which had a standing-room-only crowd to get the latest on the men’s and women’s trends for Spring/Summer 2019.

Other forums and seminars explored sustainability, footwear design, brooch making and growth opportunities in workplace uniforms.