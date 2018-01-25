Gap’s Logo Remix

Back when buying music at brick-and-mortar record stores was a big thing, I diverted untold sums of money into a remix of this tune or that song. Well, it’s a new world and Gap is remixing fashion.

On Jan. 24, it announced the ‘Logo Remix’ collection. It features Gap styles from the archives including tees, sweatshirts, rugby shirts and logos from long gone times such as the Bill Clinton era.

During the Jan. 28 broadcast of The Grammy awards, Gap is scheduled to air commercials for the Logo Remix collection. It will feature hip hop producer Metro Boomin remixing ‘80s song ‘Hold Me Now,’ as well as appearances from performers and artists who Gap says are remixing contemporary culture.

As for me, I like my Gap ads classic. Still have a warm spot in my jaundiced heart for the Gap commercial when R&B star Left Eye Lopes sang sentimental ditty 'Give A Little Bit.' Can we get a remix?!?!?