True Religion's Void Tactics

During the zenith of True Religion’s popularity, you were a nobody if you did not have a True Religion logo somewhere on your body. Now True Religion is celebrating nobodies.

On Jan. 24, True Religion announced the limited-edition capsule collection Void Tactics. The high end denim label worked with Berlin’s Nemesis consultancy. They put together an homage to ‘anonymous youth.’

The collection’s campaign was photographed in what was described as an unnamed London shopping district. The collection also takes inspiration from starchitect Rem Koolhaas’ Strategies of the Void. The 15-piece collection features T-shirts, acid washed denim and of course True Religion’s Buddha. Sounds pretty cool, but I think True Religion styles can be picked out of any crowd scene.