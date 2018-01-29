Mario De La Torre Debuts Mad for Me

Mario De La Torre and Evette Smith of the fashion line Mario De La Torre, have produced colorful runway shows on the open air stages of Style Fashion Week in West Hollywood, Calif. But recently, they put together a production meant to be experienced as an interior.

On Jan. 27, they unveiled Mad for Me, by the Mario De La Torre atelier on the 10th floor of 112 W. 9th St. in Los Angeles' Fashion District. It's a showroom, gallery, photo studio, creative habitat and inspiration space, Smith said. For more info, email MadForMeLA@gmail.com.