Reformation to Nordstrom

For nine years, Los Angeles-headquartered sustainable clothing brand Reformation has sold is denim and dresses from its direct-to-customer site and in its handful of physical boutiques. On June 4, the brand announced its first wholesale account. It will sell clothes at a select number of Nordstrom locations including Fashion Island in Newport Beach, Calif., South Coast Plaza in Costa Mesa, Calif., and at Westfield San Francisco Centre in San Francisco. Some pieces also will be available at Nordstrom.com.

Tricia Smith, executive vice president of women’s apparel at Nordstrom, said the brand’s sustainable ethos figured into Reformation being placed in Nordstrom. “We admire Reformation’s vision and standards for sustainability and know their values and collection of effortless pieces will resonate with our customers,” she said.