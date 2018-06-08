Evelyn & Bobbie bustiers. All images courtesy Evelyn & Bobbie

Evelyn & Bobbie bustiers. All images courtesy Evelyn & Bobbie

Evelyn & Bobbie Take Ideas on Bra Design to Abbot Kinney

By Andrew Asch | Friday, June 8, 2018

Evelyn & Bobbie started business in 2013 when founder Bree McKeen filed patents for bras which she forecasted would change the way this lingerie is made.

Bree McKeen

There will be no underwire that can poke the wearer, the label pledges. There will be no straps that uncomfortably hang on the neck. Instead of shifting weight to the neck and back, Evelyn & Bobbie’s bustiers are constructed in a way that shift's breasts' weight to the body’s midsection. McKeen said that muscles are stronger there. It was one way McKeen and her team experimented and hoped to reconstruct the bra and make it more comfortable.

Fast forward to June 2018, the Portland, Ore.-headquartered Evelyn & Bobbie opened a pop-up shop in 1306 Abbot Kinney Blvd. in Los Angeles’ beachside Venice district. The store runs until September. Bra fittings will be offered. Naturally, on view Evelyn & Bobbie’s ideas on how bras are made.

Abbot Kinney pop-up

Evelyn & Bobbie editorial shot

