Chloé Kovska at Huf's Summer Kick Off party

Chloé Kovska at Huf's Summer Kick Off party

Huf Unveils Chloé Kovska Collab Line at South Central LA Party

By Andrew Asch | Friday, June 8, 2018

Streetwear brand Huf threw the Last Resort Summer Kick Off Party in South Los Angeles June 8.

Partiers danced to hip hop played by DJ Kita, DJ Osh Kosh, and took in a show from the rapper Buddy. Huf introduced Huf X Chloé Kovska, a new collaboration with Chloé Kovska, an artist from Melbourne, Australia. Chloė appeared at the party and showed off her work, which was influenced by the maestro of comic book art Robert Crumb, and so many other things in this beautiful, mysterious and exasperating world. Take a look.

photo

Buddy performs at Huf's Summer Kick Off

photo

More looks at Chloé Kovska's work

RELATED STORIES

CONNECT with APPAREL NEWS

    Sign up for our Newsletter

    SPECIAL SECTIONS

      • Apparel Insiders
      • Fiber & Fabric
      • Textile Preview
      • NY Textile Preview
      • Sourcing and Fabric
      • Supply Chain
      • Made in America
      • Trade Shows
      • Waterwear

    VIDEOS

    Directives West Fall Trends