LA IN NY Several California Designers Show at Art Hearts Fashion in New York

As a warm-up for Los Angeles Fashion Week, several California designers participated in the Feb. 8–11 edition of Art Hearts Fashion in New York, which took place at the Angel Oresnanz Foundation event space in lower Manhattan.

A few “Project Runway” winners, including Kentaro Kameyama and Candice Cuoco, were on the catwalk as were Kenneth Barlis from La Jolla, Calif., and Nathalia Gaviria from Los Angeles. The Art Hearts event is now in its 10th season and was presented by the AIDS Healthcare Foundation.

Photo Gallery Art Hearts Fashion Week: Kentaro Kameyama Art Hearts NYFW: Fall/Winter '18| February 8-11 | New York, NY | Photos by Arun Nevader / Getty Images

Photo Gallery Art Hearts Fashion Week: Kenneth Barlis Art Hearts NYFW: Fall/Winter ’18| Kenneth Barlis| February 8 | Photo by Arun Nevader / Getty Images

Photo Gallery Art Hearts Fashion Week: CANDICE CUOCO Art Hearts NYFW: Fall/Winter ’18| CANDICE CUOCO| February 8 | Photo by Arun Nevader / Getty Images

Photo Gallery Art Hearts Fashion Week: Willfredo Gerardo Art Hearts NYFW: Fall/Winter ’18| Willfredo Gerardo| February 9 | Photo by Arun Nevader / Getty Images

Photo Gallery Art Hearts Fashion Week: Mister Triple X Art Hearts NYFW: Fall/Winter ’18| Mister Triple X | February 11 | Photo by Arun Nevader / Getty Images

Photo Gallery Art Hearts Fashion Week: Nathalia Gaviria Art Hearts NYFW: Fall/Winter ’18| Nathalia Gaviria| February 11 | Photo by Arun Nevader / Getty Images

Photo Gallery Art Hearts Fashion Week: Fernando Alberto Atelier Art Hearts NYFW: Fall/Winter ’18| Fernando Alberto Atelier| February 10 | Photo by Arun Nevader / Getty Images