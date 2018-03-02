PARTIES P.J. Salvage Pops Up for a Party on Laguna Beach

During its second PJ Party by the Sea event, luxury pajama and lifestyle brand P.J. Salvage collaborated with jewelry-design line Gorjana, as they invited social-media and fashion influencers to Laguna Beach’s Pacific Edge Hotel for an evening of pampering and pajamas. Decorated with succulent arrangements, balloons that spelled out “PJ Salvage” and “Gorjana,” Revive by Living Spaces beds with bedding schemes by Serena & Lily and a miniature boutique area where guests could see the latest P.J. Salvage sets and slippers, the event’s atmosphere was sleepover meets beach party.



The slumber-party vibe was enhanced with treats such as P.J. Salvage- and Gorjana-branded Sprinkles Cupcakes, Nekter juices, cookies from The Cookie Curators and s’mores station provided by P.J. Salvage. A candy bar collaboration between P.J. Salvage and B. Toffee was arranged for guests to enjoy a selection of kisses, pink jellybeans and gumballs, and the confectioner’s signature handcrafted toffee as the centerpiece. More savory offerings were prepared by the culinary staff at the Pacific Edge Hotel, who provided an array of cheeses, artisanal breads, hummus and fresh pita, chips and guacamole, and comfort-food-menu staples such as French fries and chicken fingers.

In addition to receiving—and changing into—a set of the latest P.J. Salvage pieces upon arrival, guests enjoyed beauty treatments including a braid bar with styles provided by Ty Alexander Salon, facials from Facial Works and aura readings by Gorjana. House of Sunshine arranged for guests to receive succulent arrangements and tintype-photography mementos to remember the occasion were organized by A Cup Full of Sunshine.

The night was enhanced by sounds from DJ Soluz, which complemented the beach atmosphere, as guests sipped cocktails and champagne while enjoying sunset over the Pacific Ocean.