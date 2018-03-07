Peter Kim of Hudson Jeans with Amelia Gray Hamlin. Photo by Milla Cochran/Startraks

Peter Kim of Hudson Jeans with Amelia Gray Hamlin. Photo by Milla Cochran/Startraks

Hudson Jeans Unveils Billboard for The Bad and Beautiful

By Andrew Asch | Wednesday, March 7, 2018

We saw a preview of Hudson Jeans’ The Bad and Beautiful Spring/Summer ’18 campaign at Liberty Fashion & Lifestyle Fairs February in Las Vegas.

The world saw a little more of it this week when a billboard for the campaign was unveiled in West Hollywood, Calif. The campaign stars dancer Nathan Mitchell and Amelia Gray Hamlin, daughter of 1990s TV heartthrobs Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin. Amelia’s mom and dad made the trip to see the unveiling of their daughter’s billboard. The torch is passed!

photo

Hamlin in The Bad and Beautiful campaign. Image via Hudsonjeans.com

photo

Nathan Mitchell in The Bad and Beautiful campaign. Image via Hudsonjeans.com

RELATED STORIES

CONNECT with APPAREL NEWS

    Sign up for our Newsletter

    SPECIAL SECTIONS

      • Apparel Insiders
      • Fiber & Fabric
      • Textile Preview
      • NY Textile Preview
      • Sourcing and Fabric
      • Supply Chain
      • Made in America
      • Trade Shows
      • Waterwear

    VIDEOS