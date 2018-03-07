Project Social T and Make March Matter

Los Angeles’ Project Social T raises funds for non-profits with the sales of the brand’s T-shirts. Recently, it partnered with Children’s Hospital Los Angeles’ Make March Matter campaign.



Project Social T made special T-shirts to raise funds for Children’s Hospitals. The outside of the T was left blank. However, inside the shirt, the brand printed “You are wearing more than just a tee, you’re improving the lives of others. #MakeMarchMatter." The tees are sold at Project Social T's website.