MANUFACTURING Lenchner & Kane Sales

The New Mart

Suite 603

(213) 514-5787

llenchnersales@gmail.com

Since 1987 Lisa Lenchner Sales had been a constant presence in the California Market Center showroom building.

On Feb. 1, the veteran showroom owner went through some big changes when Lenchner’s daughter, Shannon Kane, joined the business. With that addition, the business name was changed to Lenchner & Kane Sales, and the showroom moved across the street to The New Mart.

Kane said that she grew up in the CMC. “It was a rough decision for my mother,” she said of Lenchner’s move. “The old building is what she knew and where she started.”

The business moved because showroom rents were raised, many of their clients wanted to go to a new building and some of Lenchner’s longtime neighbors on the third floor of the “A” building had moved.

The new showroom encompasses 1,200 square feet and is centered around two white chairs shaped like baseball mitts. The showroom focuses on “crossover” lines that appeal to a wide range of women.

The showroom represents Side Stitch, a Los Angeles–made label that offers sizes from extra small to extra large. The showroom also represents the New York brand Krazy Larry; Lula Soul, an Australian line; New Jersey–headquartered Maude Vivante; and Benares, which is made in India. The showroom’s wholesale price points range from $30 to $70.

As a kid, Kane often helped out in the showroom when growing up. After high school, she trained at Le Cordon Bleu College of Culinary Arts in Pasadena, Calif., and then worked as a chef at the Playboy Mansion. From 2010 to 2015, she made meals for Playboy founder Hugh Hefner and his family. She also worked as a chef for the SpaceX aerospace company in Hawthorne, Calif. While she is in the showroom business now, Kane promised to cook for some showroom events.

She and Lenchner also relish being a mother-daughter act. “People love to see a family working together,” Lenchner said. “It’s been a great part of growing this business.”