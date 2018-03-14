FASHION WEEK

Art Hearts Fashion Returns to L.A.

By Dorothy Crouch | Wednesday, March 14, 2018

photo

Kentaro Kameyama Fall/Winter 2018

Following shows in New York, Art Hearts Fashion was in Los Angeles again for a March 12 to 16 run at The MacArthur, which was built in 1925 as a lodge that housed the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks. During the first night of the event the ground floor of the Gothic revival-style building was dedicated to showcasing works of art on display for attendees who waited to see the Fall/Winter 2018 designs of Kentaro Kameyama, Fernando Alberto Atelier, Candice Cuoco, Nathalia Gaviria and Domingo Zapata X Agatha Ruiz De La Prada.

photo

Fernando Alberto Atelier Fall/Winter 2018

Using cotton twill, black house paint and silk, Kameyama revealed that while he enjoys adding a dramatic twist to his designs, his intention is to create wearable pieces that his clients could wear in their regular, everyday lives.

photo

Nathalia Gaviria NG Gold Fall/Winter 2018

"My dream is that people wear my dresses on the street. The California vibe is kind of loose, high quality, casual," revealed Kameyama.

A recent trip to Russia inspired the latest work from Fernando Alberto Atelier, where the designer was touched by the relationship between religion, art and women, which led to the chiffon and hand beaded creations found during his show.

"I was inspired by the the religious paintings that we found in my trip to Russia and all the art in the Byzantine churches all over Saint Petersburg and Moscow," he said.

The idea for Nathalia Gaviria's recent NG gold collection was also inspired by a journey, but her influence was found in the Peruvian women who live in the Andes Mountain community of Machu Picchu.

"I am very inspired by the colors and textures of the native women's dresses, animals like llamas, and the mountains themselves all very exciting," said the designer.

