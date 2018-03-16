FASHION Jacqueline Castillo Goes on Her Own

A stark-white salon, a neon-light sculpture at the end of the runway and six beautifully coifed models was the scene for recently inducted hairstylist Jacqueline Castillo for her debut soirée at Ramos Carreon Salon on Beverly Boulevard.



Previously, she assisted hairstylists Sylvie Spielman-Vaught and Loren Ebarb at the salon before branching off on her own.

Inspired by the glamour of the '50s, '60s, '70s and '80s, she took ideas from each decade and translated them into her own modern-day interpretation.

Each model, dressed in all white with silver accessories, was styled by Castillo herself. The outfits had their own individual hairstyle to compliment the looks. There was a blunt cut with ombré red color, a futurist French twist and a men’s finger wave.

Ramos Carreon Salon has a tradition of giving its assistants an opportunity to create what they call a “Soiree,” a presentation of their own work.

This is a unique chance for the assistants to create their own collection of hairstyles like a fashion show before they branch off on their own. Castillo’s collection proved that she is already on the way to becoming a world-renowned hairstylist.