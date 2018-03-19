HelpJess Unveils App at DTLA Event

The period of beta testing for the app of e-tailer HelpJess.com officially wrapped up on March 17.

The San Clemente, Calif.- headquartered e-tailer released its app on iTunes. To mark its release, HelpJess founder Simon La Barrie produced a demonstration of his site’s ‘show & sell’ retail, in a chandelier-lit retail space in downtown Los Angeles’ Fashion District.

La Barrie said about 200 people took in the talk where he passed out swag such as T-shirts and gift cards.

For the demonstration, HelpJess was taken for a test run by La Barrie and his son Corey La Barrie. The younger La Barrie produces a YouTube channel where he webcasts his pranks on friends and makes pitches for his merch such as Corey La Barrie brand sweat pants Also sold was clothes from designer Steph Audino and the brand Dimepiece LA.

The La Barries sold around $1,500 of clothes to HelpJess members in the Australian cities of Sydney and Adelaide.

Through the HelpJess app, retailers are able to talk to consumers and demonstrate clothes with interactive real time video calls. Consumers purchase clothes through their membership accounts on HelpJess. The calls are important, the elder La Barrie said. It’s harder for a customer to say ‘no’ to a person, compared to voiding a purchase on a computer screen.

Also taking in the demonstration, vendors for the new e-tailer such as Brian Bulkley of Bulkley Surfboards. He has made boards for surf champions such as Jeff Booth and Matt Hoy. He opened a shop for Brian Bulkley surfboards on HelpJess. He hopes that it will increase his international sales.

Up next, La Barrie will take the HelpJess show on the road. He will produce demonstrations in cities across the world where he hopes to get feedback on what people love about the new app, and what consumers think needs more work.