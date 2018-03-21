New Boutiques for Santa Monica

Main Street in Santa Monica, Calif. is a fashion boutique street. Some new boutiques have moved in.

The Taos, N.M.-headquartered boutique Steppin’ Out opened a location recently at 2665 Main St., which formerly housed denim shop Hail Mary.

Steppin’ Out focuses on women’s footwear as well as clothing for women of all sizes, said Julie Jennerjahn, the boutique's founder.

Bollman Hat Company has described itself as America’s oldest hat maker. The Pennsylvania-headquartered brand is celebrating its 150th anniversary this year. It recently officially opened its first branded boutique a couple of storefronts down from Steppin’ Out. The soft launch for the store was in July.