Social Marketplace Depop Opens First Physical store in L.A.

Bet on the jeans obsessive to know where to find the best denim. Rely on a high fashion fanatic to point you to where to find the most unique gown. If you think like Simon Beckerman, don’t stop until you can make a purchase from an inspired fashion nerd’s well curated collection.

In 2012, he launched Depop. The London-based social marketplace is a forum for obsessives who collect anything from 1970s clothes, to designer rarities and unique collections of vintage cameras.

Depop’s top US market is located in Los Angeles. So when Beckerman wanted to make a deeper expansion in America, he opened a boutique/hangout in Los Angeles’ Silver Lake neighborhood. It’s the company’s first physical boutique.

He opened the shop on March 22 at 3531 W. Sunset Blvd, on the corner of Maltman Ave. Beckerman, who grew up in Italy, but resides in London, hopes that the Depop boutique will be the physical version of the e-marketplace. A few Depop vendors will be selected to sell the best of their wares at the shop. By appointment, they can photograph editorial there and use it as an office.

“I think of Depop as an infinite marketplace,” he said. He plans on building more Depop boutiques in places such as New York City and London.