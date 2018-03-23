On 80th Anniversary, Candiani Vows To Make A More Sustainable Denim Market

Watching his 16-month-old son Julian, Alberto Candiani hoped his business could make a more eco-friendly world for his son’s generation.

“Having a kid makes you think long term,” Candiani said.”We want to make sustainability a tangible thing. Not something that is just marketing.”

The Italian-based Candiani was in Los Angeles’ to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the company which bears his family's name, Candiani. It bills itself as the “greenest textile company in the Blue World.”

The party was located at Candiani Denim Development Center in downtown Los Angeles March 22. Guests were treated to a film about the history of Candiani, Italian food, and a look at a collection made with Atelier & Repairs. Candiani’s selvedge denim was used to make 12 workwear inspired garments designed by Atelier & Repairs.

Also on display, the ozone, laser machines and the washers used in the denim development center. Candiani developed Re-Gen fabric, which it describes as the most sustainable denim fabric on the market. This fabric includes Refibra. Refibra is a Tencel fiber made from pulp, which contains cotton scraps.