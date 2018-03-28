HHLA Puts On Art Show for Remodel

‘Tis the season for major mall renovations.

Westfield Century City wrapped up a $1 billion remodel last year. Los Angeles’ Beverly Center is in the midst of giant remodel. Not to be counted out is HHLA, formerly known as Promenade at Howard Hughes Center, also in Los Angeles.

HHLA's $30 million remodel is scheduled to be wrapped up by late 2018. Shops are open during construction, but a lot of the mall is covered by construction barricades. HHLA assured that the construction barricades won’t look ordinary. It partnered with the Kline Academy of Fine Art to install more than two dozen reproductions of oil and watercolors throughout the property during its makeover. Take a look.