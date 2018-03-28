Art from Kline Academy of Fine Art on barricade at HHLA. All images courtesy of HHLA.

Art from Kline Academy of Fine Art on barricade at HHLA. All images courtesy of HHLA.

HHLA Puts On Art Show for Remodel

By Andrew Asch | Wednesday, March 28, 2018

‘Tis the season for major mall renovations.

Westfield Century City wrapped up a $1 billion remodel last year. Los Angeles’ Beverly Center is in the midst of giant remodel. Not to be counted out is HHLA, formerly known as Promenade at Howard Hughes Center, also in Los Angeles.

HHLA's $30 million remodel is scheduled to be wrapped up by late 2018. Shops are open during construction, but a lot of the mall is covered by construction barricades. HHLA assured that the construction barricades won’t look ordinary. It partnered with the Kline Academy of Fine Art to install more than two dozen reproductions of oil and watercolors throughout the property during its makeover. Take a look.

photo

photo

photo

RELATED STORIES

CONNECT with APPAREL NEWS

    Sign up for our Newsletter

    SPECIAL SECTIONS

      • Apparel Insiders
      • Fiber & Fabric
      • Textile Preview
      • NY Textile Preview
      • Sourcing and Fabric
      • Supply Chain
      • Made in America
      • Trade Shows
      • Waterwear

    VIDEOS