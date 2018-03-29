RETAIL Desert Hills Premium Outlets Announces Expansion

Desert Hills Premium Outlets, the gargantuan outlet mall between Los Angeles and Palm Springs, recently announced it would be adding 5,000 square feet of retail space at its shopping center in Cabazon, Calif.

The mall, owned by Simon Property Group, still hasn’t released a list of tenants for the expanded area, which should be completed by the end of 2018.

But Danielle De Vita, Simon Property Group’s executive vice president, said the new area will include a central fireplace and shade structures as well as new seating areas.

The expansion will be consistent with the center’s architectural design and use similar materials, including stucco and Spanish-tile roofs. The expansion is located on the east side of the center and was designed by Architects Orange, who also designed another of the center’s wing, which opened in 2014.

Last year, Desert Hills announced that stores for Roberto Cavalli, Tom Ford and AG Adriano Goldschmied moved into the mall. In 2015, a 7,000-square-foot Forever 21 moved in.

The place is famous for other high-brand stores, including Brioni, Prada, Carolina Herrera, Canali, Coach, Diane von Furstenberg, Dolce & Gabbana, Gucci and Fendi. It also offers outlet shops for brands such asGap, Guess, J.Crew, Levi’s and Hurley.

Simon also runs outlet centers in Las Vegas and the California towns of Camarillo and Carlsbad.