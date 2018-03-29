FASHION Furo Partners With Women Who Inspire Its Designs

Not one to rest on her laurels, Furo clothing brand founder Lisa Elliot-Rosas has expanded the new line’s reach by entering into partnerships with the women for whom her pieces are named. From the Gara x Furo, a skincare collaboration with Emilee Dziuk that was sold as a complement to the Furo Fall 2018 line, to a necklace designed by Kristen Elspeth, these partnerships are important to Elliot-Rosas, as they showcase the mission of her brand.

“I name each style after an empowering woman in a number of industries,” explained Elliot-Rosas. “I wanted to collaborate with a line that had the same similarities. Being able to take your wardrobe and product to work, home and traveling.”



In addition to the Emilee long-sleeve half-placket dress and Kristen short sleeve collar-neck pullover top, Eliot-Rosas saw beyond simply designing with these women in mind, but also wanted to promote their work through a fresh take on the Furo partnership. The creative process of partnering with Kristen Elspeth led Elliot-Rosas to look no further than the characters that comprise the Japanese spelling of Furo to design the pendant that will be featured on a 14-karat-gold necklace, which will be released this holiday season.

“Because Furo names each style after empowering and inspiring women, who are there to inspire other women to fulfill on their dreams, we have chosen the middle symbol as an A, which means to have an A mindset in life, so you are empowered.”

Retail prices for the products will vary according to each collaboration, but Gara x Furo sells for under $50 retail and the Kristen Elspeth design will be priced at more than $400.