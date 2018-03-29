FASHION AND PHOTOGRAPHY The 'Peacock Effect' at Leica Gallery

British photographer Ram Shergill was in town recently with his exhibition exploring what he describes as the “Peacock Effect,” which is about individuals changing themselves from a calm state of appearance to an exotic self. Somewhat like feathers used to protect and adorn the body. His subjects evolve into a new form of the “Humanimal.”

Shergill has worked with some of the most recognized names in the industry, including Amy Winehouse, Naomi Campbell, Judi Dench, Catherine Deneuve and Diane Kruger. He was one of the key imagists of the “Cool Britannia” fashion scene in Great Britain and has worked with Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar, Tatler, Dazed and Confused and W Magazine.

His current exhibit at the Leica Gallery in West Hollywood is a beautiful selection of fashion, celebrity and photo manipulation, including images encased in Plexiglass. The vibrant body of work is a collection of timeless beauty.